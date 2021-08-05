The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Episode 4

In this edition of The Open University's ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Kate Dewmartin, the Founder of Craftcourses.com. The company specialises in connecting people with thousands of artisan craft experts across the UK, enabling them to engage in face to face workshops and live online classes. They are also joined by Aled Bidder, a Junior Software Engineer at Craftcourses.com, Aled has transformed his career at the company by becoming a degree apprentice in software engineering.

Kate shares with us how she got started with her company, how she navigated the challenges and demands that Craftcourses.com faced during the pandemic, and explains the advantages that she and other businesses can find in hiring degree apprentices. Aled also shares with us how his degree apprenticeship transformed his life, and how the programme has opened new and exciting opportunities for him and Craftcourses.com.

This is part of Business News Wales’ Digital Discussions with The Open University (OU), where we take a closer look at the challenges Welsh businesses face in not only sourcing new employees, but also in keeping them upskilled and incentivised to stay with their employers.

You can watch the full digital discussion below: