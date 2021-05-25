The Open University presents: Talent, it’s Our Future – Episode 2

In this edition of The Open University’s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Drew Barrett, the Senior Engineering Manager in Central and North Wales with Openreach, to discuss how Openreach have successfully run their talent and apprenticeship schemes, as well as ranking 15th in 2020 on The Sunday Times’ list of “25 Best Big Companies to Work For”.

This is part of Business News Wales’ Digital Discussions with The Open University (OU), where we take a closer look at the challenges Welsh businesses face in not only sourcing new employees, but also in keeping them upskilled and incentivised to stay with their employers. This is yet another direct effect of how the pandemic has disrupted the development of key skills and learning in apprenticeship schemes – a vital source of talent; and Welsh businesses finding difficulties in keeping track of their employee skills development in their efforts to continue fostering positive working attitudes.

View the video below.