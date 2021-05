This week's Business News Wales' editor, Mark Powney interviews Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething

Views on inward Investment, the future of Business Wales, the relationship with UK Government, work-life balance and his initial priorities in government are some of the main topics discussed in this first interview with the man many believe may naturally become the next first minister of Wales.

Exclusive Interview – Vaughan Gething from Business News Wales on Vimeo.