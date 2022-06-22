The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Dr Sharon Davis

Dr Sharon Davis gives real insight in to Imposter Syndrome and what it is and how it effects many different kinds of individuals.

70% of people will experience imposter syndrome in some capacity in their life, a fear of failing and also a fear of success are common thoughts people experience. Without effectively managing feelings of imposter syndrome individuals can enter a cycle of stress and burnout, causing businesses and universities to lose exceptional talent.

Covering how to identify imposter syndrome in yourself and your workforce, Dr Davis explains the five main character types of imposter syndrome, from the perfectionist to the expert, and how coaching and impression management can be a vital tool in aiding those experiencing the anxiety and stress that can come from imposter syndrome.