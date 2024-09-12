The New Saints Unveil Official Tech Partner

The New Saints have announced Specialist Network Operations Ltd (SNO) as their new official technology partner.

SNO is a specialist IT-managed service provider, headquartered in Oswestry, serving the SMB sector with solutions to improve or enhance business IT productivity.

As part of the partnership, SNO will be providing a full IT, network, infrastructural, and device management service at TNS’ Park Hall football ground, offices, and hospitality areas.

SNO’s expertise will ensure that fans, players, coaching staff, and catering teams are guaranteed excellent wi-fi service at Park Hall during office hours and on all-important match days, including high-profile European fixtures broadcast worldwide. All IT equipment and associated technology are monitored and supported by SNO’s service desk operations, providing around-the-clock support.

The New Saints recently made history by becoming the first team from Wales to qualify for the UEFA Conference League ‘League Phase’, where they’ll take on some of the continent's biggest clubs. In recent years the club has invested over £1,000,000 into developing its Park Hall home, which has seen them play all of their qualifying rounds in this year's European campaign at the stadium.

The New Saints chairman Mike Harris said:

“SNO is an industry leader in the field and we’re delighted to announce this partnership with a company, who like TNS, prides itself on being at the top of its game. The partnership brings exceptional benefits to our staff, players, coaches, and supporters, with faultless connectivity achieved at Park Hall. “With so many high-profile matches being played at Park Hall, including all rounds of our European campaign, it is essential we provide the very best internet connectivity, particularly with every home match now being live streamed around the world.”

Tony Brook, CEO at Specialist Network Operations, said: