The Market for Green Hydrogen Is Already Taking Shape

Hydrogen has a clear role to play in the UK’s net zero journey – and while its use in transport might still be emerging, it is already here and ready to scale.

At Menter Mon, we’re focused on producing low carbon and green hydrogen using clean electricity. Our work spans mobility, industry and energy, and we’re proud to be developing the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.

The project is based on strong fundamentals: a reliable renewable energy source, space to grow, and clear local demand in sectors that are difficult to decarbonise. These are the conditions in which hydrogen can thrive – and Holyhead has them in abundance.

We are going to produce hydrogen using a range of sustainable sources, including wind, solar, tidal and nuclear-backed power. That means we’re able to deliver hydrogen that meets the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO), helping bring fuel costs closer to those of conventional diesel or petrol. From our perspective, Holyhead represents an opportunity to demonstrate how these technologies can work in practice, in a way that benefits local businesses and communities.

We know there is growing urgency around reducing emissions in transport. Battery electric vehicles will play a significant part in this transition, particularly for light vehicles and short-range uses. But for heavy-duty vehicles, plant, refuse trucks and maintenance fleets, hydrogen offers a credible and low carbon alternative – one that brings longer range and shorter refuelling times.

And while it may not yet be widespread, it is by no means theoretical. We are already seeing hydrogen in use today across the UK and Europe. Ground support vehicles powered by hydrogen are operating in airport settings. New vehicle models are being brought to market by OEMs. Conversion technologies, such as those developed by ULEMCo Ltd, are opening up options for fleet operators who want to transition without replacing every vehicle.

From a business development perspective, what’s important now is making sure potential users of hydrogen understand the opportunity ahead of them. The Holyhead Hydrogen Hub is expected to be operational around 2028 or 2029, which gives a clear lead-in time for organisations to start preparing. Whether that means investing in new vehicles, exploring retrofits, or reviewing long-term fleet strategies, there is time to act.

Cost is often raised as a barrier, particularly when looking at new technologies. But focusing solely on capital expenditure misses the wider picture. When fleet operators take a long-term view – looking at total cost of ownership, operational benefits, and increasingly, their own net zero obligations – hydrogen becomes a more compelling option. Supply chains are also beginning to factor in sustainability requirements, meaning there is a growing commercial incentive for businesses to adopt low carbon transport solutions.

Menter Môn brings together local knowledge and national expertise, and we want to extend that approach to fleet operators, public sector buyers, and anyone else looking to explore hydrogen as part of their decarbonisation strategy. We’re not just talking about fuel production – we’re talking about building a practical, functioning ecosystem that supports adoption and use.

Recent signals from government, such as the Hydrogen Allocation Round, suggest a growing recognition of hydrogen’s potential. We welcome that support, and we’re ready to match it with delivery on the ground. The Holyhead Hydrogen Hub is one of the first steps, but we see it as part of a wider movement, and one that we want to help accelerate.

Hydrogen is not a distant solution. It’s already here, and the infrastructure to support it is coming. The key now is to ensure that more businesses are ready to take advantage of it when it arrives.