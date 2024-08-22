The Lady Behind 50 years of Rail Holidays – Ffestiniog Travel Marks Half a Century

As Ffestiniog Travel marks 50 years as a leading rail holiday specialist the company remembers a remarkable lady who had an idea which, by chance became the start of a business which has organised holidays for thousand of rail enthusiasts over the last half century.

Mair Watson was originally recruited to work at the Ffestiniog Railway. Founder and Director of Ffestiniog Travel, Alan Heywood, explained how the overseas railway travel company which now employs 8 staff and runs more than 40 tours a year, began.

Alan, who is now retired but works on a voluntary basis, started as traffic manager at the Ffestiniog Railway in 1969 and explained not very long afterwards they were looking for somebody who could help them in the booking office. “It was all of course done manually in those days.” he said.

Mair, had been working at Butlins before she joined as the booking clerk at Harbour Station.

Alan said:

“One of the things we did apart from selling tickets for the FR was to sell British Rail tickets. “This arrangement had been in existence since the mid sixties after the Dr Beeching cuts. “British Rail wanted to de-staff the stations along the line but not to close the railway. “This was a bit of a political hot potato. People perceived it as wanting to close the Cambrian line but what British Rail wanted to do was to save money and close the booking offices. “So, they asked the Ffestiniog Railway to take over as a type of clearing house for ticketing. Mair and I inherited this task, together with the late Alan Skellern”.

Alan added:

“In a way Ffestiniog Travel’s owes its very existence to something Mair said. “We were selling domestic rail tickets for the UK, but people who were on holiday here particularly from the Netherlands and we have no idea why the Netherlands…,would come to the booking office and ask for travel to get home.” “Mair was able to get them as far as the ferry port at Harwich but no further. “She came to me and said can we apply for a licence to sell the Sealink ferries and continental rail? “I said well, we can ask …and we did!”

At the time British Rail were dubious about the request and felt there wasn’t enough business to be had in a rural area such as Porthmadog, as setting up an international rail bureau would mean training a team and new equipment and systems.

Alan wasn’t to be defeated and persuaded them they could do it.

“I had at the back of my mind that the Ffestiniog Railway Society had about 5 thousand members and they would undoubtedly support us when it came to booking tickets at continental railways as railway enthusiasts, then we weren’t just relying on local people.” “We should pay tribute to Mair as in a manner of speaking it was the start of where we are now.

Mair was with the company until she retired and worked very closely with Alan and built up a huge amount of experience selling continental rail journeys and running the ticket office.

Alan remembers Mair, who passed away in 2009 with affection. “We nick named her Auntie Mair as I was 29 when we started working together and she was older than all of us and in her 30s.

Granddaughter, Leah Watson is now the manager of the FfWHR’s Spooners bar and restaurant.

She remembers Mair, her nan or ‘nain’ would put her and her brother and sister on the train in the summer holidays and send them up to Blaenau Ffestiniog with money for a Mars bar and drink.

Leah said:

“Nain would be waiting for us on the platform when we got back and check with the guard we had been good!”

Mair was also a kind and thoughtful colleague and friend to all who knew her. Whenever help was needed, somebody to work late or cover a Saturday duty, or even babysit for colleagues with young families, Mair was first to volunteer.

Beddgelert Station Mistress, Sarah Buchanan remembers ‘Auntie Mair’ handing out hydration drinks to the loco crew in the guards’ room on hot days and insisting they drank it all, however nasty it tasted.

“She was a whizz with numbers and knew all of the jobs in the booking office inside out. She was able to work out in moments why figures weren’t adding up when anyone else would have been pouring over them for ages.”

Although Ffestiniog Travel’s existence is thanks to Mair she wasn’t one to travel for work and turned down the offer to run tours, preferring to run the ship or the railway back at base.

This October, there is a celebration tour to the same destination in Switzerland as the original tour in 1974.

Alan added:

“We are taking a group out to Switzerland which was our first destination. Not quite the original itinerary with no Eurostar in those days! I am looking forward to leading the very special celebration tour. “

Maria Cook is the General Manager of Ffestiniog Travel. She said: