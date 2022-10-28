The Inn Collection Group Completes Second Welsh Site Purchase

The Inn Collection Group has completed its second Welsh acquisition with the purchase of The Bull in Beaumaris on the Isle of Anglesey.

The leading pub operator has bought The Bull and adjoining Townhouse boutique hotel in the historic seaside village of Beaumaris for an undisclosed sum, as it expands its pubs with rooms presence in North Wales.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said:

“We’ve fallen in love with the area and are absolutely delighted to be welcoming The Bull in Beaumaris into The Inn Collection Group family as we look to expand further across North Wales with its striking scenery, heritage and culture. “Extraordinary locations are what sets our pubs aside and The Bull in Beaumaris and this fascinating area have this unequivocally.”

The Inn Collection Group has a proven track record in the hospitality sector. Named Best Pub Employer for two consecutive years in the national Publican Awards, the group has a strong reputation for its people commitment and career development opportunities alongside award-winning customer service and quality services.

Sean said:

“The Bull is a gem of an inn with a unique atmosphere and history. It’s had the same owners for over 35 years and their dedication towards the property and attention to detail is clear to see. We look forward to continuing their commitment to inn and its great team of people in the next phase of its history. “Our people are central to The Inn Collection Group’ continued and we are passionate about championing hospitality as a career. We look forward to working with the team at The Bull and providing exciting career prospects and people development opportunities as well as being a fun and dynamic company to work with.”

Dating from the 1400s, The Bull in Beaumaris is close to the United Nations World Heritage site of Beaumaris Castle and the seafront with views across the Menai Straits to Snowdonia and Puffin Island.

The 25-bedroom site – which includes Anglesey’s popular Coach restaurant and courtyard terrace, coffee shop, bars and meeting facilities – will continue trading under The Inn

Collection Group’s Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore concept of all day, every day food, drink and accommodation service.

The Inn Collection Group completed their first Welsh buy in 2021 with the purchase of the 19-bedroom The Swallow Falls Hotel, hostel and campsite in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park. The site, located by the famous Swallow Falls waterfall in Betws-y-Coed, is currently closed while careful restoration works of the building are completed.

The Inn Collection Group is actively continuing to seek out new acquisition opportunities to grow its portfolio in Wales and northern England.

Outside Wales, the Newcastle-upon-Tyne based group has venues in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, the Lake District, Yorkshire and Lancashire.

The acquisition of The Bull at Beaumaris takes The Inn Collection Group’s estate total to 32 sites.

Edward Hunter of Edinburgh-based commercial law firm Burness Paull provided legal advice on the transaction, with Neil Hart at Newcastle-upon-Tyne based Bradley Hall advised on pre-acquisition diligence.