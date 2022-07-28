The Indigo Group Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer to Help Accelerate Growth Plans

Simon Manley has joined The Indigo Group as Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate its growth plans and further strengthen its management team.

Simon has over 25 years of commercial experience, having previously worked as Commercial Vice President for rfxcel Corporation, a leading SaaS based track and trace solutions provider, as well as senior roles at Oracle Corporation, McKesson and Microsoft-owned Nuance.

With considerable experience in the sector, Simon will add significant commercial and technical knowledge to the Indigo team.

Simon said of his appointment:

I am thrilled and honoured to be joining The Indigo Group at such an exciting time in its history. I have already witnessed how incredibly hard-working and dynamic the staff are throughout the whole company, and that we have a great selection of products and services to offer. I am looking forward to playing my part towards steering the company to become the market leader in the sector. I have already seen the amazing growth trajectory of the Group from the outside, and so it is very exciting to now be part of Indigo and help contribute to its bright future.

Ian Cole-Wilkins, CEO at The Indigo Group, added: