The Importance of Role Models as a Woman in Tech

According to Accenture, if all countries increased inclusion by 10%, that would drive innovation and increase global GDP by $8 trillion. This week, Lucy Hopkins, Communications Manager at Tramshed Tech caught up with Janet Onyia, Delivery Lead at Accenture and Founder of Onyi Gifts.

Janet shares the challenges and opportunities she’s faced as a woman in tech and ‘mumpreneur’. They also discuss the importance of role models and how can we act today to ensure a more diverse, inclusive and equal Wales and world for future generations.