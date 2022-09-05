The Great Resignation: A Quarter of Businesses Lost Valuable Talent Unnecessarily

The equivalent of 1.3m UK SMEs have unnecessarily lost talent this year by making employees feel undervalued.

Research, commissioned by digital gifting company Prezzee, highlights that 24 per cent of UK SMEs have lost undervalued talent in the past 4-6 months, directly feeding into the ‘Great Resignation', which has seen people leaving their jobs at the highest rate since 2009.

In organisations of more than 250 staff, 4 in 10 HR Directors say they've changed or are looking at alternatives to reward staff – regardless of the changes to where their staff work.

Despite the Great Resignation, over a third (35%) of SMEs say all employees get the same rewards, regardless of location, job title or other contributing factors, despite differing hobbies and passions. Much of the budget laid aside for rewarding staff isn’t used to its full potential as two thirds (66%) said their team didn't attend events or rewards weren't received how they would like.

The research also highlighted why so many employees don’t engage with reward schemes and events, as 80% of HR Directors acknowledged that they don’t understand their interests well enough. The data also highlights that there’s too much impetus put solely on the shoulders of HR Directors to get this right. Only 16% of SMEs use a team within the business made up of employees at multiple levels to decide the rewards and incentive strategy to drive increased happiness and staff retention.

