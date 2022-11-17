The Global Property Company with Local Expertise

Business News Wales spoke with global property investment management and development heavyweight, JLL about their global expertise and what they can bring to the Welsh property market.

In this interview Business Development Director Kate Jones and Heather Lawrence, Director of Industrial & Logistics JLL, informed us of JLL’s wide spanning offer to support Welsh businesses from their expertise in logistics to their support in sustainability, as well as how current geopolitical trends are affecting the commercial property market.

JLL believes that the key to their company agility, despite their size, is their reliance on local talent to support projects. JLL’s Wales office is proud to provide Welsh expertise in both local planning, business rates, and a range of.

Speaking about becoming Partners of Manufacturing Wales, they believe that by combining skillsets together they can unlock knowledge to benefit current and new members of the network. With their grants and incentives team always on the lookout for different funding opportunities that are available to aid their clients in expansion or innovation, be that in Wales or the wider World, they see this as a strand of expertise that can further support the Manufacturing Wales network.

Manufacturing Wales is a platform for businesses to connect, share problems and create solutions: Being quality focused and technology led to ensure Wales’ brands are globally recognised.

Manufacturing Wales was established by manufacturers in 2021 to help them support each other, share insight and organise events that specifically focus on the needs of the sector. The aim is to be a strong voice demonstrating quality manufacturing in Wales; highlighting the very best, established, successful businesses, doing great things and enabling them to share all that is great about Welsh manufacturing. This in turn provides a strong supply chain, link into academia, highlighting job opportunities for all levels, investment, collaboration and more. We use the platform to share member stories across the media and with each other; as a trusted network we share ideas, problem solve issues and create new ventures together.

Benefits include:

Access to finding skills for Manufacturing employers through links to HE/FE

Access to other Manufacturing companies and support and advice on supply chains, research and development, funding, tax, legal advice and property management, overseas trading,

Participate and build relationships with other similar Manufacturers in Wales at our events, tours and webinars

If your manufacturing business would like to find out more about joining our industry lead group, contact [email protected]