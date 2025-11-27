The Cornerstone Network Celebrates Reaching 105 Appointed Representatives

The Cornerstone Network has reached a milestone of 105 Appointed Representatives (ARs).

The network is part of the Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group, which has been recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.

Cornerstone’s ARs have spoken of the robust technology and systems which they have access to, along with ongoing training and support, as among the aspects which they most value.

Mike Powell of Mike Powell Mortgages said that since joining Cornerstone the firm had doubled the size of its team, crediting access to Cornerstone’s technology – including a cutting-edge CRM and compliance system – with supporting them to do this.

Conor Mullane of CJM Finance praised the smoothness of transitioning to become an AR with Cornerstone, saying it was “key to not losing clients during that transition period”.

He added:

“That sort of simplicity and common-sense approach also applies to the compliance aspect, which is very straightforward and saves a lot of time. I'm able to focus on what I love, which is writing business. “For any new businesses or anyone looking to change networks I would 100% recommend Cornerstone.”

Haydn Thomas, CEO of Cornerstone Finance Group, said: