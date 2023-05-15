The Business News Wales Team’s Approach to Mental Health

Mental Health Awareness Week provides an opportunity for individuals, organisations and businesses to come together to promote and provide positive initiatives for mental health and wellbeing.

Here is what it means to us as a team at Business News Wales as we strive towards a society that values and prioritises such an important topic.

Mark Powney, Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales, shared the importance of launching a dedicated section for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023.

“Mental health is a critical issue that affects us all of us at some point in our life and the stigma surrounding it can often prevent people from seeking the help they need. That's why the team at Business News Wales are proud to launch this dedicated section for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023. Our goal is to provide a platform for education, discussion and support and by dedicating a section of our publication to this important topic, we hope to encourage conversations about mental health and break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.”

Office Manager Terianne O’Sullivan, who ensures key aspects of the business run efficiently on a day-to day basis, explains why communication is a powerful tool for combatting anxiety.

“Mental health is so incredibly important, especially given the worldwide events that have taken place in the last few years that continue to affect everyone’s lives and I’m so pleased that Business News Wales have taken the opportunity to further raise awareness by supporting Mental Health Awareness week. Mental health is just as important as physical health and should be seen as such. The great news for employers is, there are a number of resources out there to get you started on the journey to better supporting the wellbeing of your workforce. A great example of this is the Time to Change Wales campaign, which aims to end the stigma of mental health in the workplace. This year’s theme focuses on one of the most common mental health problems we can face, Anxiety. I like many people have seen first-hand how crippling anxiety can be when it does become a mental health issue and it can sometimes go unnoticed for a while. It’s key to raise awareness of the signs, symptoms and effects anxiety can have. MIND has some excellent resources to help provide further understanding of anxiety. For me personally, the key is communication. I keep my own anxiety in check by simply talking; talking to my employer, my colleagues, friends and family and in the past, I have supported my own friends and family by simply listening. So, if there’s one thing you allow yourself to do this week – talk, or really listen to someone who is talking to you.”

Operations and Team Support Executive Natalie James, who plays an imperative role in nurturing strong relationships with external suppliers and clients, emphasises why raising the visibility of this year’s theme anxiety, will help to reduce the stigma going forward.

“Acknowledging the importance of mental health is more important than ever. With this year’s theme being anxiety, it could not be a more crucial time for people to gain a better insight to this emotion and with raising visibility around Mental Health Awareness Week, it not only helps people understand signs and symptoms, but it also enables everyone on a national level to get onboard with supporting the ones that need it most and breaking away from the stigma. The brightest smile in the room may be the exact one that needs the support the most and everyone at some point in their life will experience some form of anxious feeling. Some may be able to control it without even realising that it was anxiety, but for so many others, it proves to be an immense struggle. It’s incredibly rewarding to be involved in this feature which will hopefully encourage many to gain a better understanding of such a common emotion.”

Head of Production Rachel Jones, who is responsible for web development and multimedia creation of the Business News Wales brand, explained how prioritising her own mental health allows her to manage both family life and responsibilities in the workplace.

“As a full-time working mum of two, I know how easy it is to get swept up in the daily routine of work and family responsibilities, neglecting our own wellbeing in the process. However, I’ve learned that prioritising my mental health is crucial for avoiding burnout and achieving optimal mental wellbeing. By focusing on my mental health, I can be a better parent, partner and employee and ultimately, create a positive impact on those around me. Employers are starting to recognise that mental health is critical for their employees and that offering support and resources will help them maintain a supportive work environment. For example, promoting an open space for communication, reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and offering flexibility in the workplace. Within my family life, I focus on my mental health by establishing clear boundaries and making time for activities and down time with my family. By continuing to have these conversations, we can create a happier, healthier and more productive life for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Editorial & Research Executive Dan Thomas, who is responsible for interviews and written content across the Business News Wales website, expressed his delight of dedicating a section for the occasion.