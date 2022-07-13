The Best in Welsh Education Revealed at National Awards

Ten of the most inspiring, talented, and dedicated education professionals from across Wales have been revealed as winners of the fifth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

29 finalists from all four corners of Wales, were invited to celebrate excellence in education at the awards on Sunday 10 July. The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, revealed the winners of the ten categories at a special ceremony held at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff. After last year’s ceremony was postponed due to Covid-19, the awards provided some much-needed positivity for those involved.

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru recognise the brilliant work that our education professionals do across Wales to go above and beyond for our young people. This year saw the introduction of the new Betty Campbell MBE Award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities.

This award, won for the first time by Llanwern High School, is given to an individual, team or school that has demonstrated an outstanding awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the classroom, Llanwern were nominated for this new award for working with great care to instil a culture that ensures all members of the school community feel a sense of belonging. The judges were particularly impressed with the school’s whole-school approach to the promotion of diversity.

Tracey Jarvis, Headteacher from Llanwern High School in Newport, part of the team who won this very special award for 2022, said :

“We are incredibly proud to gain recognition for the work we are doing to make an inclusive school. It is thanks to our staff, governors, learners, parents and carers for their commitment to celebrate diversity that it is now intrinsically embedded in our day-to-day culture.”

Meurig Jones from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd in Maesteg, won the Headteacher of the Year award for his exceptional energy, enthusiasm and determination to promote Welsh-medium education and to make a difference to current and future learners. Meurig said:

“My parents fought for a Welsh language education for me so this award proves dreams really can come true. It is a privilege to be a headteacher and I share this recognition with everyone that contributes to the success of our school, from our learners, parents and carers to our governors and amazing staff. I will continue to promote Welsh-medium education and do all I can to ensure every child has both access and choice when it comes to their education journey.”

The Minister also presented the winner of the Welsh Government Special Recognition Award in memory of Mr Gareth Pierce, WJEC’s former Chief Executive, for his contribution to education in Wales, in particular, Welsh language education.

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2022 winners:

Teacher of the Year in a Primary school – Charmaine Riley, Radyr Primary School, Radyr

Outstanding New Teacher – Holly Gordon, Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport

Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language – Iona Llŷr, Education and Childrens’ Services – Carmarthenshire County Council

Supporting Teachers and Learners – Carolyn Platt, Ysgol Bryn Elian, Colwyn Bay

Youth Work in Schools and the Community – Christian Williams, Heolddu Comprehensive School, Caerphilly

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary school – Mark Morgan, Pen y Dre High School, Merthyr Tydfil

School Business Manager/Bursar – Claire Coakley, St Martin’s School, Caerphilly

Headteacher of the Year – Meurig Jones, Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, Maesteg

Pupil (or Pupils’) Award for Best Teacher – Laura Buffee, Haverfordwest High VC School, Haverfordwest

The Betty Campbell MBE award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities’ – new for 2022 – Llanwern High School, Newport

The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

“The calibre of this year’s nominations has, as ever, been outstanding and demonstrates the abundance of teaching talent we have here in Wales. It's been particularly pleasing to see the first Betty Campbell MBE Award being presented, ahead of the new Curriculum being taught from September.

“There have been so many excellent examples of ingenuity, leadership, kindness and passion for teaching – just some of the many qualities I see when I meet staff at schools across Wales.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists and especially to the winners on your achievements.”

All winners were presented with bespoke, handcrafted Griffith Jones trophies at the ceremony.

To view the full list of finalists and winners, visit: www.gov.wales/teachingawards. Join in the conversation with #TeachingAwardsCymru2022 or follow @WG_Education. You can watch the ceremony from 6pm on the Welsh Government Education Facebook channel.