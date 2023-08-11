Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

The Benefits of Degree Apprenticeships in the Workplace

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

Ian Rowley, the Business Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University, discussed the university’s degree apprenticeships and their advantages for businesses. The degree apprenticeships, funded by the Welsh Government and facilitated by Glyndwr University, offer significant benefits to both businesses and students.

The students enrolled in these programs have the opportunity to complete their degrees without the financial burden of taking out a loan, as they are fully funded. Moreover, they can gain valuable workplace experience while studying, making the learning process more practical and enriching.

Collaborating with these apprentices enables businesses to tap into talent within their own industry, which proves highly advantageous for both the businesses themselves and the local economy.

If you’re interested in exploring the possibilities of degree apprenticeships and their potential benefits for your business, find out more here.

SHARE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

With roots tracing back to 1887 as the Wrexham School of Science and Art, Wrexham Glyndŵr University takes pride in its illustrious history. It became Denbighshire Technical Institute in 1927 and Denbighshire Technical College in 1939. It soon became necessary to merge with two other colleges to become North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI), which quickly became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million. NEWI gained university status in 2008 and Wrexham Glyndŵr University was born.

The Glyndŵr Enterprise Team is dedicated to positively impacting the business community by providing essential tools to gain a competitive edge in a world marked by global competition and unparalleled collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment of knowledge-sharing and effective partnering. We promise to address the specific needs and challenges of each organization, with a commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and good business practice. We believe that education should be accessible to all, from start-ups and young graduates embarking on new careers, to business leaders and innovators; we equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.

At the heart of our enterprise lies innovation and creativity, where new ideas are welcomed, and anything is possible with the will to make it happen.
 

Related Articles

Glyndwr University

 

Business News Wales