The Benefits of Degree Apprenticeships in the Workplace

Ian Rowley, the Business Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University, discussed the university’s degree apprenticeships and their advantages for businesses. The degree apprenticeships, funded by the Welsh Government and facilitated by Glyndwr University, offer significant benefits to both businesses and students.

The students enrolled in these programs have the opportunity to complete their degrees without the financial burden of taking out a loan, as they are fully funded. Moreover, they can gain valuable workplace experience while studying, making the learning process more practical and enriching.

Collaborating with these apprentices enables businesses to tap into talent within their own industry, which proves highly advantageous for both the businesses themselves and the local economy.

If you’re interested in exploring the possibilities of degree apprenticeships and their potential benefits for your business, find out more here.