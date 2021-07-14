TfW Appoints Firm to Deliver Electric Vehicle Rapid Charge Points

Electric vehicles (EV) have a key role in decarbonising the transport sector in Wales and their uptake needs to be supported through adequate provision of charging infrastructure.

Transport for Wales are working on behalf of Welsh Government to deploy a rapid EV charging infrastructure across the strategic road network to facilitate long distance travel throughout Wales.

Following a recent tender process, TfW have appointed SWARCO UK Ltd to commence delivery of a rapid charging network, which will be part-funded by the Welsh Government.

Steve Ward, Decarbonisation Programme Manager at TfW, commented:

“We are delighted to appoint SWARCO to develop rapid electric vehicle charge points at 12 rural locations. “We know a lack of facilities is a real barrier to people having the confidence to change to an electric car and can even influence decisions about holiday destinations. “With charge points every 25 miles and simple contactless payment facilities these problems are now being tackled, at what is just the start of a longer-term ambition to see thousands of extra charge points delivered across the country in coming years.”

Justin Meyer, Managing Director of SWARCO UK said:

“We are extremely proud to have been selected as the preferred supplier for the provision and installation of a rapid charger network for Wales. We look forward to seeing drivers having the confidence to explore this beautiful country in electric vehicles knowing they can charge quickly and be on their way.”

The installation of the chosen sites will result in a rapid charge point around every 25 miles on the Welsh Strategic Road Network. Installations will be spread across four Local Authority areas: Ceredigion, Powys, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

The sites will be located in Local Authority car parks in – Cardigan, Newtown, Welshpool, Crickhowell, Machynlleth, Talgarth, Corwen, Dolgellau, Porthmadog, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Bala and a public house car park in Llangurig.