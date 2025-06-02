Technocamps Wins at SheCanCode STEM Educator Awards

Technocamps, Swansea University’s flagship STEM outreach programme, is celebrating a double win at the SheCanCode STEM Educator Awards, taking home top honours in Not-For-Profits in STEM Education and STEM Role Model.

The awards recognise Technocamps’ dedication to making STEM education more inclusive and inspiring more women and girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Technocamps is a pan-Wales schools, community and industry outreach programme based at Swansea University but with a hub in every university across Wales.

Funded by the Welsh Government, Technocamps’ impact extends beyond the classroom, creating pathways for learners at every stage—from students exploring STEM for the first time to professionals looking to advance their skills. Central to this mission is engaging young people who might otherwise disengage from STEM, particularly girls.

It is widely recognised that girls are underrepresented in STEM industries, and Technocamps works to redress the balance through its GiST Cymru programme.

In collaboration with a variety of external partners, the GiST Cymru programme offers diverse and engaging activities, ensuring that girls have access to inspiring role models and hands-on STEM experiences. They are proud to have supported workshops for organisations including CyberFirst and Motorsport UK.

Technocamps also hosts an annual International Women’s Day Gala, a flagship event which celebrates the achievements of women in STEM across Wales and beyond, inspiring and empowering future generations. This event brings together over 200 guests from across Wales and beyond to celebrate women’s contributions and progress, becoming a beloved feature on the Welsh social calendar that offers a powerful platform to highlight achievements, share inspiring stories, and build a supportive community dedicated to advancing gender equality in STEM.

Professor Faron Moller, Director of Technocamps, said:

“Technocamps embraces the role that universities, by working together, can play in championing inclusion in STEM at a national level. I am grateful that our efforts over the last 20 years have been recognised at the SheCanCode STEM Educator Awards.”

Luke Clement, Operations Manager at Technocamps, added:

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who voted and supported us—your encouragement helps us continue paving the way for a more inclusive and inspiring future for women in STEM. We’re especially thrilled to see the tireless dedication and legacy of our Patron, Beti Williams, celebrated.”

Beti, recipient of the STEM Role Model Award, said: