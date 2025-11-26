Techniquest Joins Calls for Support for Science and Discovery Centres

An open letter signed by more than 3,100 leading scientists and stakeholders has called on the UK Government to support science centres equally to comparable organisations.

The Science Centres for Our Future campaign delivered an open letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, and Science Minister Lord Vallance.

The letter, which has been signed by more than 3,100 leading scientists, academics, business leaders and members of the public including teachers, doctors and nurses, parents and grandparents, calls on the UK Government to recognise science and discovery centres as a core part of the UK’s scientific, educational and cultural infrastructure.

The open letter also calls on Ministers to help fund the sector’s infrastructure needs in the same way as it does comparable organisations including museums, theatres and libraries.

CEO of Techniquest in Cardiff, Sue Wardle, said:

“Techniquest proudly supports the ASDC's Science Centres for Our Future campaign. For almost 40 years we have been dedicated to inspiring curiosity, breaking down barriers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and nurturing the next generation of innovators. Thanks to previous funders, including the Welsh Government, we’ve been able to deliver incredible educational experiences to schools and communities across Wales. “However, with the reduction in Welsh Government support, which is due to cease completely at the end of this financial year, our charity faces significant challenges. Unlike museums, libraries, and heritage organisations, science centres like ours are excluded from most UK Government and National Lottery capital funding schemes. Yet our building, now over 30 years old, requires increasing investment to maintain and adapt for the future. “Without access to capital support, it becomes increasingly difficult to fund the amazing work that inspires people of all ages. Science centres play a vital role in shaping a skilled, innovative workforce and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to engage with science. We urge decision-makers to recognise this unique contribution and help secure a future where science centres, including Techniquest, can thrive.”

Key signatories from across science communication and media include; Professor Katherine Heymans, Astronomer Royal for Scotland, Ottoline Leyser, Regius Professor of Botany University of Cambridge, Professor Alice Roberts, Professor of Public Engagement in Science, University of Birmingham, Dr Kenneth Skeldon MBE, President of the European Science Engagement Association and Research Engagement Manager, University of Glasgow, Professor Chris Lintott, Professor of Astrophysics, University of Oxford, Lucie Green, Professor of Solar Physics at University College London, Professor Justin Dillon, Professor of Science & Environmental Education, University College London, David Edward Sugden, Emeritus Professor, Ian Smail, Emeritus Professor, J Murray Roberts, Professor Applied Marine Biology & Ecology, Mike Lockwood, Professor of Space Environment Physics, University of Reading, President of the Royal Astronomical Society, Professor Turi King, Director of the Milner Centre for Evolution, University of Bath, Matthew Cobb, Professor Emeritus, University of Manchester, Professor Katherine Joy, Professor of Lunar and Planetary Science University of Manchester and Megan McCubbin, Wildlife Presenter and Author.

The network of 25+ science and discovery centres includes some of the UK’s best-loved community institutions, such as the National Space Centre in Leicester, Glasgow Science Centre in Scotland, and Techniquest in Cardiff.

These centres collectively reach more than 5.2 million people each year, including pupils and teachers in 35% of all UK schools and 96% of Parliamentary constituencies.

Many centres provide visits completely free of charge, enabling more than 450,000 people, from communities traditionally underrepresented in STEM, to participate in science research and innovation each year, helping open up pathways to opportunity for learners of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities.

Shaaron Leverment, Chief Executive of the Association for Science and Discovery Centres, said:

“Science and discovery centres have a proven track record developing and delivering science education and engagement programmes at scale. Their work helps nurture essential STEM, digital literacy and critical thinking skills which are needed now more than ever to support economic growth.”

To put science centres on a sustainable footing and ensure they can continue inspiring, engaging and involving the next generation and diverse communities in UK science and technology for the next 25+ years, those signing the Science Centres For Our Future open letter are calling on the UK Government to: