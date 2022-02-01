Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Techcast – ﻿Episode Two: Get Big

Wales boasts one of the UK’s most exciting Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) sectors with businesses North and South contributing to the industry’s success.

But how can we help this sector grow? What more should be done to help start-ups? How can TMT businesses overcome the challenges to growth? And what about those looking to profit from the success of their TMT company by selling and exiting the business?

In this new three-part podcast series by NatWest Cymru, the bank’s Head of TMT in Wales, Gemma Yorke, talks to leading experts and entrepreneurs from the sector to answer these questions.

Episode Two: Get Big

So you’ve got your TMT business off the ground, what next? In this episode Gemma and her guests discuss what the challenges are for TMT businesses in Wales looking for growth and success. Her guests include Matthew Hyde, Director Recruit 1:2:1 Finance and Managing Director at the Fintech Awards; and James Harvey, Devops Group Academy Director.

