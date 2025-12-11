inno tech logo
11 December 2025
Innovation / Tech

Tech Firm Wins Innovation Award for Pioneering Glucose Monitor

A cutting-edge technology company has won a major regional award for its pioneering non-invasive blood glucose monitor, which is on track to transform diabetes care worldwide.

Caldicot-based Afon Technology has taken home the Innovation Award at the MediWales Innovation Awards 2025 for its pioneering development of Glucowear™ – the world’s first non-invasive continuous glucose monitor.

The revolutionary, needle-free device promises to make diabetes management simpler and more comfortable, freeing users from the pain and inconvenience of traditional finger-prick tests.

Originally designed for individuals with type 2 diabetes, the technology is set to expand its reach to people with type 1, type 3c, gestational and latent autoimmune diabetes, as well as to athletes monitoring performance-related glucose changes.

It has been rigorously tested through clinical trials conducted with the NHS, Profil in Germany and the Joint Clinical Research Facility (JCRF) in Swansea.

Sabih Chaudhry, Afon Technology’s CEO, said:

“Winning this award is a powerful reminder that innovation thrives when we challenge conventional approaches.

 

“At Afon Technology, our goal has always been to create solutions that genuinely improve lives, not just for today but for the generations to come.”

He added:

“Glucowear™ represents a step change in how people can manage diabetes, combining cutting-edge science with real-world practicality.”

The MediWales Innovation Awards 2025 were held at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of Wales’ health and life sciences community, the event brought together professionals from across the region to share innovation, collaboration and success.

The Innovation Award honours the creation of a technology, design or process that delivers a significant advancement in business performance.

Afon Technology’s recognition reflects its proactive drive to develop the world’s first non-invasive, real-time continuous glucose monitoring device, powered by safe, ultra–low-power microwave technology.

The company recently announced a partnership with Sony UK Technology Centre for the manufacture of its Glucowear™ device.

Glucowear™ directly addresses a global health challenge affecting over 537 million people worldwide, with cases projected to reach 784 million by 2045.

The NHS alone spends 10 per cent of its budget on diabetes care annually. By removing the need for needles, test strips and invasive continuous glucose monitors, Glucowear™ not only empowers people living with diabetes to manage their condition more comfortably but also reduces environmental waste and healthcare costs.



