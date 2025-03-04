Tech Firm Secures £100,000 Seed Funding to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Software Development

Seedable Studio, a Cardiff-based digital solutions company, has officially launched with £100,000 in seed funding from investors David Jones – the originator of Grand Theft Auto – and Stewart Little, a net-zero entrepreneur.

The investment will fuel the company's main focus: developing sustainable digital products with gamification elements.

Led by Lowri Humberstone-Hill, Melin Edomwonyi and Perry Rylance, the company was born out of a commitment to making technology more sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric. The team’s 20 years of experience in software, app, and web development position them to enable their changemaker clients’ innovation and proprietary R&D technology.

Melin Edomwonyi, UX Director, said:

“At Seedable Studio we’re all about building digital solutions that push tech forward responsibly. Our digital future with AI shouldn't be just about working smarter or faster. It should be about being considerate. That means creating energy-efficient tech that is people-friendly and good for the planet.”

Stewart Little’s investment brings not just capital but strategic industry expertise. Investor David Jones, known for pioneering gaming technology such as Lemmings and the original Grand Theft Auto, aims to support Seedable Studio in becoming a game-changer in socially-responsible digital solutions.

Stewart Little said:

“Seedable Studio is building the future of digital engagement, harnessing gamification to transform industries beyond traditional gaming. Their technically brilliant team is set to redefine how businesses connect with their audiences in an impactful and sustainable way. I’m excited to support their journey as they scale and bring this vision to life.”

The company is already collaborating with Heero Technologies, a net-zero software tool and Darllen Co, an educational platform for Welsh language books.

With its first round of funding secured, Seedable Studio is set to develop an R&D project in the social housing sector to improve communications between tenants and housing associations. The team is open to collaborations with businesses and organisations that share their commitment to impactful, ethical tech.