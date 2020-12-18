Teaching Awards Cymru Honour the Achievements of Teachers Across Wales

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru honour the achievements of teachers across the country who are championing success in education while demonstrating the utmost dedication and commitment in the process.

This year, there were 9 awards, all of which are nominated for by the public. All finalists in each of the 9 categories are selected by a national panel of judges who are representatives from the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru. Their role is to judge and score entries according to a specific criterion of an exceptional standard.

Victoria Carey, teacher at Mary Immaculate High School, Cardiff is winner for the ‘Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School’ category. Along with the award announcement, the Professional Teaching Awards Cymru stated that “Victoria leads with warmth, care and challenge and is always focused on achieving the best outcomes for the young people in her care”.

“Her passion and dedication to her subject are infectious, and she has created a love of English with pupils, unlocking their potential and raising pupil aspirations”.

On their website, The Welsh Government Education rewards those who display “the qualities of an exceptional secondary school teacher”, showing “evidence of being an excellent role model for the younger generation and relentless in getting higher standards”.

Victoria said

“I am extremely pleased to have won this award. I have been teaching for 16 years and I have been so lucky in the schools that I have taught in to work with individuals who have inspired, supported and developed me as a classroom teacher, colleague and leader. “There are a wealth of people I could thank for helping me get to where I am today, and I feel very privileged to work in a school like Mary Immaculate that encourages and supports everyone to excel and develop”.

Mary Immaculate has previously been recognised as a centre of excellence and has supported other schools locally and regionally in teaching, learning and leadership. Their mission is to push their students to do their best and promote achievement through hard work and determination, and staff at the schoolwork hard to ensure that their students have the same opportunities as their counterparts in every school in Wales.

Mary Immaculate are proud to have such a brilliant teacher and role model within their midst, Headteacher, Huw Powell said