Target Group Names New Chief Operating Officer

Target Group, a leading provider of business process servicing and digital transformation, has promoted Katie Pender to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Katie joined Newport-based Target in 2019 as head of client solutions, playing an integral role in the development and successful deployment of the group’s state-of-the-art mortgage originations solution, Mortgage Hub. Most recently, she served as managing director of Elderbridge – a regulated lender and subsidiary of Target Group.

Throughout her time at Target, Katie has leveraged her broad operational and technical expertise to drive innovation and enhance the customer experience.

Prior to joining Target, Katie was a key member of the project team at Vertex Financial Services, helping key retail brands including Tesco Bank launch into the mortgage market. Following acquisition by Capita, Katie served as head of mortgage operations, before joining Computershare in 2018.

In her new role, Katie will support internal teams in building and developing strategic relationships with existing clients, ensuring Target can support their ambitions and deliver great customer outcomes. She will also be focused on driving new business growth, mobilising teams and solutions such as Mortgage Hub, as well the company’s experience in business process servicing and digital transformation.

Alongside mortgage and loan servicing and originations, Target supports a growing number of clients with third-party administration, including public sector payment collections.

Katie said:

“I am incredibly proud to play my part in what has been a transformational period for the business. Mortgage Hub continues to drive disruption in the mortgage market and bring real innovation to the home buying process. Meanwhile, we have implemented disciplines and structures that have enabled us to become a product-centred business that prioritises innovation to enhance customer experiences and outcomes. “It is a real privilege to continue in my career with Target as COO. We continue to remain focused on conduct, we have embraced Consumer Duty and strive to deliver good outcomes for our customers, giving our clients peace of mind. Our people and close synergy with Tech Mahindra will continue to be a key strength, recognising the valuable contributions of our expert team and the broad capabilities of the Tech Mahindra group to enhance our service and shape our business.”

Peter O’Connor, CEO of Target Group, added: