Talk Training Hosts ILM Graduation Ceremony at Historic Royal Mint

Talk Training has hosted a memorable graduation ceremony at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant to celebrate the achievements of 44 graduates.

The ceremony included speeches from Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM), and Talk Training representatives. Speakers congratulated the graduates on their success, emphasising the importance of lifelong learning and leadership in driving personal and professional growth.

After the formal presentations, guests enjoyed lunch and the opportunity to celebrate together.