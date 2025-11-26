Swansea University Professor Wins Award for European Semiconductor Leadership

A Swansea University academic has been honoured with the prestigious SEMI Academia Impact Award, recognising his outstanding contributions to semiconductor research, innovation, and industry-academia collaboration in Europe.

The award was presented to Professor Owen Guy during the CxO Executive Summit at SEMICON Europa 2025 in Munich, Germany, one of the industry’s leading events, celebrating individuals whose work bridges scientific excellence with real-world impact across the semiconductor ecosystem.

As Director of Swansea University’s Centre for Nanohealth and a member of its Centre for Integrative Semiconductor Materials (CISM), Professor Guy has played a pivotal role in advancing semiconductor education and research.

He has contributed to collaborative programmes such as the SEMI Talent Forums and ChipQuest Challenge, and works within European consortia on silicon carbide, graphene, and advanced manufacturing.

Professor Guy, Head of Chemistry at Swansea University, said:

“I’m deeply honoured to receive the SEMI Academia Impact Award. This recognition reflects the collective effort of our community in advancing semiconductor education, outreach and skills—from pioneering research to inspiring the next generation of semiconductor talent. I’m proud of our work with SEMI and our role in shaping Europe’s innovation landscape.”

Swansea University is a national leader in semiconductor research, anchored by its £29.9 million CISM facility located at its Bay Campus. Equipped with state-of-the-art cleanrooms, materials growth labs, and device packaging capabilities, CISM, along with its high-profile industry partners, is supporting breakthroughs in quantum devices, sensors, and energy systems.

On Professor Guy’s impact, Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, said: