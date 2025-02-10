Swansea University Appoints Pro-Vice-Chancellor Executive Dean

Swansea University has welcomed a new Pro-Vice-Chancellor Executive Dean to its senior leadership team, with responsibility for the University’s Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Science.

Professor Charlotte Rees, who is originally from Bridgend, joins the University from the University of Newcastle, Australia where she was the Head of School of Health Sciences, College of Health, Medicine & Wellbeing.

Professor Rees has over 20 years’ experience as a medical and health professions education researcher and has led education research and interdisciplinary teams at universities in Australia and in Scotland.

Professor Rees said:

“I am honoured to be joining Swansea University as the new PVC for the Medicine, Health and Life Science Faculty. I am committed to working together collaboratively with Swansea University students, colleagues and partners to meet the challenges currently facing UK higher education, as well as improving the student experience, research quality and impact, and industry and community partnerships. Coming from a coastal regional university in NSW, Australia, with many similarities with Swansea, I am also keen to build international collaborations. “I was born in Bridgend and have enduring connections to the Gower peninsula, having visited Llangennith and Rhossili regularly since my teenage years. I also have lots of family and friends in south Wales. I have learnt a lot from my Aboriginal colleagues in Australia about the importance of connection to land and waterways, and to people and culture. So, I am genuinely thrilled to be returning to Wales with my family.”

Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, Professor Paul Boyle said: