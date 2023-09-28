Swansea Council Supports Local Businesses with Funding Boosts

Two more Swansea businesses have been given a helping hand with a funding boost.

Swansea Council has awarded a website development grant to The Cusp and a pre-start business grant to DUA Cleaning Services.

Both grants are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Co-founded by marketing duo Louise Rengozzi and Jess Hickman, The Cusp, based in the Uplands part of the city, is a marketing agency specialising in digital and out-of-home media and advertising campaigns for the public and private sectors.

The company is leading a free online Power Hour event called ‘Marketing Stand Out Innovations 2023’ and ‘What’s to come for 2024’ organised in partnership with Swansea Council on Thursday September 21 from 1pm to 2pm. This is aimed at helping local businesses plan their marketing strategies for 2024, regardless of budget.

The grant from the council helped the business build a website, which now includes a Marketing Heroes Wales webinar series to champion the Welsh marketing landscape.

The series features conversations with marketing leaders from Welsh brands, including AU Vodka, Dr. Organic Group, and The Royal Mint.

During his role as a lettings administrator at StudentDigz in Swansea, Matthew Warren, who runs DUA Cleaning Services, identified a gap in the market for end-of-tenancy cleans.

He estimates that he’ll have cleaned many properties by the end of September since June.

The pre-start business grant helped Matthew buy cleaning equipment, car graphics and other marketing materials including a logo design.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Swansea’s businesses are so important to our city’s economy and there are so many people out there with great business ideas. “That’s why it’s vital that the council is there for businesses of all ages and sizes and are able to offer support to Swansea’s entrepreneurial talent. “Business support is a key theme of the Shared Prosperity Fund here in Swansea, with the pre-start and website development grants among a number that Swansea businesses can apply for.”

Also run by the council and funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund, other grants include business growth grants and carbon reduction grants.

A property development fund is also available to help developers with the costs of constructing or expanding buildings for industrial use in Swansea that would create employment.

Other grants include a supplier development grant to help businesses fund the costs of accessing training for the accreditation that’s needed to bid for public sector or larger-scale contracts.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/businessfunding for more information.