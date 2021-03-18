Swansea Building Society Sees an Increase in Self-Build Enquiries

Swansea Building Society has hailed initiatives rolled out in Wales last year to encourage more people to build their own homes a success after seeing a noticeable increase in mortgage applications relating to self-build projects.

Self Build Wales, established by the Welsh Government, is designed to help more people in Wales build their own home. The scheme aims to remove the barriers and uncertainty around self-builds and custom-builds.

Figures suggest an average self-build house in the UK costs only 70-75% of its final value because no developer profits are involved. This puts that benefit into the pocket of the homeowner. At around 10% of new homes, the UK has a much lower rate of self-building than other countries around the world.

While Self Build Wales support is limited to the schemes designated plots, mortgage lenders offering self-build mortgages are not restricted to what they can finance. In Wales and the Welsh Borders, the Swansea Building Society’s personal and bespoke approach to lending makes it a natural port of call for all type of self-build lending whether it be for straight forward or more complex projects.

Since the launch of the Self Build Wales Scheme in March 2020, the Society has seen a steady stream of enquiries about this type of mortgage in spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19 and subsequent economic disruption.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Swansea Building Society, said:

“We have always been keen to support individuals with ambitions to build their own homes, but since the Self Build Wales was launched, we have seen a sharp rise in enquiries – despite the economic disruption caused by COVID-19. We look forward to helping many more aspiring individuals achieve this dream in the future.”

One customer offered their thoughts on working with Swansea Building Society on a self-build mortgage: