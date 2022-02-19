Swansea Building Society Makes Two Promotions to Senior Management

Swansea Building Society, with offices in Swansea, Mumbles, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, has strengthened its senior management team with two promotions in key roles.

Jane Parker becomes Area Manager, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, and Nick Longar becomes Head of IT, as the building society experiences continued growth, investment and expansion.

Prior to her promotion, Parker was the Society’s Branch Manager based at its Portland Street Branch, serving Swansea City Centre and the surrounding areas of the Swansea Valley and Neath Port Talbot.

Parker started her career in financial Services with Midland Bank PLC in 1984 and continued to develop her career during the bank’s takeover by HSBC. She joined Swansea Building Society in 2010.

Until recently, Parker was an active Board Member with Swansea Bay Business Club, serving from 2008 until 2021. Apart from a short time away from financial services, working as a NEBOSH qualified health and safety professional in the food industry, her 37-year career has remained in banking and finance.

Her recent promotion sees her managing the staff at both the Swansea and Mumbles branches, providing retail savings accounts and residential mortgages to the local communities.

Nick Longar joined the Society in February 2019 as its IT Operations Manager. His recent promotion sees him become Head of IT, at a time that sees the building society continue its considerable investment into digital services and IT infrastructure.

Longar began his career as an IT Engineer supporting SMEs throughout South Wales before running his own IT Business supporting blue chip companies, charities and SMEs throughout the UK.

With over 20 years’ experience, Longar brings his knowledge of a vast range of cutting-edge digital technologies to the Society, to help it transition into the digital era and improve its online services for customers.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Swansea Building Society, said: