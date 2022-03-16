Swansea Building Society Expands Products to Include New Green Mortgage

Swansea Building Society has expanded and updated its mortgage product range to include a new green mortgage, aimed at incentivising energy efficient homes.

It has also increased loan to value amounts for buy to let and holiday let mortgages, launched new products for Limited Company buy to let and holiday let mortgages, and is allowing portfolio landlord applications for the first time in its history.

The Society’s new Green Mortgage product is applicable only on properties which have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B. This mortgage aims to reward the purchasing of lower-carbon and energy efficient homes with an especially low interest rate.

The building society is also raising the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its buy to let and holiday let mortgage range for personal customers from 70% to 75%. Simultaneously, it is offering new buy to let, and holiday let mortgages for Limited Company applications, with a max LTV of 70%.

For the first time in its 99-year history, the Society is now also allowing applications from portfolio landlords. A portfolio landlord is defined as an individual who has four or more buy to let mortgaged properties.

These changes, which came into effect from March 1, 2022, have been brought in to reflect the current property market environment and keep up to date with the needs of the Society’s mortgage clients.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive at Swansea Building Society, said: