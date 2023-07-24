Swansea BID Finds a New Home in the Heart of Swansea City Centre

Swansea’s successful Business Improvement District has moved its operations to Wind Street in a new deal with Coastal Housing’s commercial division.

Previously based at Picton Lane, where significant new development is happening, the Swansea BID team has been looking for new offices with more flexible space for some time in order to deliver even further for its 800+ stakeholders. Its new location in the heart of the BID area will mean its offer of free training and meeting space will be more accessible to BID members and partners.

Swansea BID is one of the most exciting initiatives developed by the city centre’s business community. Since its inception in 2006, as the first Business Improvement District (BID) in Wales and one of the first in the UK, it has led the way to help make new things happen in Swansea city centre. With an ambition to drive the city centre forward through powerful and productive partnerships, Swansea BID has helped to transform the area, instigate new ideas and amplify existing initiatives through informed and innovative investment.

Russell Greenslade, Chief Executive of Swansea BID, said:

“I am really pleased to have relocated our BID office to the vibrant and dynamic Wind Street. This move marks an exciting chapter for our organisation, as we aim to enhance our services and drive further growth for businesses. “The move presents several compelling advantages for Swansea BID. Firstly, it makes us more accessible to our members, fostering closer collaboration and communication. Being in such a central location will make it easier for businesses to engage with us, seek guidance, and take advantage of our valuable resources and support. “We have found Coastal to be a balanced and fair commercial landlord accommodating our term needs due to the ballot timings we operate within every five years, and our negotiations with their agent, BP2 Property, really helped with our decision-making process and get the deal over the line.”

Rokib Uddin, Commercial Surveyor at Coastal said:

“Coastal Housing is delighted to welcome Swansea BID as our latest commercial tenant at 11 Wind St. We share Russell’s view that this is strategically a great location for them and enhances their accessibility to local businesses. We wish them all the success! “I’d like to thank our professional advisors David Blyth of BP2 Property Consultants and Andrew Sivertsen of John Morse Solicitors for their efforts on this transaction.”

Coastal Housing Group has a substantial commercial property portfolio across the office and retail sector in and out of Swansea. Coastal’s Commercial Team is Georgia Lougher, Huw Williams and Rokib Uddin, all of whom are pleased to assist other commercial operators in their search for business premises.