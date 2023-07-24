Women in Property South Wales Student Awards Winner Announced

Employers working in the property and construction sector had a unique opportunity to meet some of the most talented built environment undergraduates in the region, at the Women in Property South Wales Student Awards, held at the Cardiff and County Club.

Five students took part in the regional Awards this year, representing disciplines including Human Geography, Interior Design and Building Surveying, with the top prize for 2023 going to Freya Kirby studying Architecture at the Cardiff University, Welsh School of Architecture.

Rhiannon Peploe-Williams, Women in Property South Wales Chair and Senior Associate with Blake Morgan LLP, said,

“I am delighted for Freya, who will go on to represent South Wales at the National Final in September. Freya really stood out to me at the judging, and I am confident that she will make a fantastic impression at the national final. Our Awards programme works with Universities across the region, seeking out their brightest and best students. Employers then get to meet them at our Awards event, ahead of the competition, when we announce our regional winners. “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to meet and seek out the inspirational talent we have on our doorstep in South Wales. Each year, employers compete for new skilled people in the built environment to work with and help deliver their housing, infrastructure and commercial projects and our Awards event gives such talented individuals a platform.”

Freya Kirby was highly praised by the regional judging panel who said, “…Freya was really mature in her answers, a well-rounded candidate, she really considered the questions before answering…”

Freya receives a £500 cash prize, a trophy and the opportunity to take part in Women in Property’s mentoring programme.

Rhiannon continued,

“We encourage our sponsors and local businesses to get behind the students, with work placements, or simply just keeping in touch, offering advice and guidance as they approach their careers. This sort of connection is extremely motivating and confidence-building for the students, and works well for potential employers, who get to know them early on, hopefully, offering them a job on graduation. This year we have already offered our students a CV workshop, hosted by James Owen a Senior Recruitment Consultant of Hays Recruitment.”

The National Awards programme, sponsored by Amazon, Bouygues UK, Savills and tp bennett nationally, and by Blake Morgan LLP for the South Wales Awards, was established in 2007 to seek out the top built environment students each year and raise awareness to the many amazing and diverse career opportunities offered across the industry. Regionally, each 2nd year student (3rd in Scotland) is nominated by her University, submits a piece of coursework and then goes before a judging panel in March.

The final judging panel for 2023 will be held in London on 21st September, when Freya will compete with 13 other students for the top, national Award. This will be followed that evening by the national Best of Best Dinner at Claridge’s, when the winner will be announced.