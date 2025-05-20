Tech Company Backs £1bn Regeneration Programme

A Swansea-based tech company has backed the city’s ongoing £1 billion regeneration programme.

TJ Amas, co-founder of DocFlite, says schemes like 71/72 Kingsway and the Princess Quarter development are positives for Swansea’s business community.

Set up in 2019 and based in the Uplands part of the city, DocFlite helps streamline the process of document management. The company’s goal is to make it easy for businesses to create, edit and share documents online – from internal staff documentation and contracts to quotes and tenders for work.

The company now has close to 90 clients throughout the UK – many of which are businesses in the cleaning sector. They include several Swansea and Welsh-based businesses like Mrs Buckét, The Ready Maids and FSG.

TJ, who runs DocFlite with his wife, Elaine, said:

“Swansea is a great city to be in the tech sector. Matt Warren at Veeqo has shown what’s possible here by growing from a small team to a major business. “Swansea is also a small city where everything is in close proximity. This means businesses – including those in the tech sector – can benefit from the closeness of the universities, which is ideal if you need support, expertise or collaboration. “The ongoing regeneration of the city is another big positive, with Swansea Council, other organisations and the private sector investing so much. “The 71/72 Kingsway development looks like a state-of-the-art facility, along with the Innovation Matrix in SA1. These facilities have the potential to be fantastic opportunities for businesses and real catalysts for growth, along with schemes like the Princess Quarter development which is bringing a touch of London to Swansea. “Start-up businesses like these environments and it’s also fantastic that Tramshed Tech have opened in the Palace Theatre building.”

Father-of-two TJ, who’s originally from Nigeria, first arrived in Swansea over 20 years ago to study A Levels at Bishop Gore Comprehensive School.

He says businesses are still attracted to co-working spaces and office environments, despite the impact of the pandemic.

TJ said:

“If you’re in a co-working space and there’s another start-up or business next to you, it helps drive competition and growth. You only get that when you see what others are doing on a day-to-day basis.”

Both the 71/72 Kingsway development and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Innovation Matrix scheme are part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal.

The Princess Quarter offices scheme in Swansea city centre is led by Kartay Investments.