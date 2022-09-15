Swansea Based Runtech Contracting to Expand with £2.7 Million Office Investment

Runtech Ltd has invested £2.7 million to acquire new 17,000 sq. ft. offices at Dyfrig Court, Riverside Business Park, Swansea and fund ambitious growth plans supported by Barclays.

The funding package has already created 50 jobs and will complement their operations to supply various vehicles and plant to the steel, agricultural, chemical and general haulage industries.

Established in 1996 by founder Ian Gorvett, Runtech Ltd offers a comprehensive range of vehicle hire, transport, plant rental, specialist services and contract hire solutions. Employing over 270 staff and with turnover forecast to exceed £24m next year, the company group continues to focus on added value services and new business opportunities.

Ian Gorvett, Managing Director at Runtech said,

“This is a massive investment for us and is already paying dividends. The new purpose built offices have given everyone confidence in the business which has manifested in new contracts and new jobs. I started the business back in 1988 as a sole trading plant engineer, providing single vans to the rail industry and promised my wife I would stop when I got to 30 vehicles. We now have over 1400 vehicles capable of transporting anything, anywhere in the country, along with bespoke plant services into specialist companies.”

Jason Llewellyn, Barclays Corporate Banking Director said,

“By really understanding the business and the industry sector, Barclays has been able to deliver a funding package to support Runtech Ltd. The business has continued to evolve in its 20 years with Barclays, developing greener and more sustainable operations to match customer expectations and win new contracts. This is a family run business with a strong leadership team and a bright future.”

Ian Gorvett, Managing Director at Runtech Ltd continues,

“I still have the same passion for the business I had 25 years ago but recognize the importance of succession planning with my son Grant now a company director, driving innovation and technology into all areas of the business. With the energy of youth blended with our considerable experience we have the perfect blend to grow the business, delivering tangible benefits to our clients, our employees and the local community. We are passionate about the local community which supported us when we were just a small local business and we feel privileged and fortunate to put something back.”

Carolyn Harris MP for Swansea East said,

“I am delighted to see this investment by Runtech Ltd, supported by Barclays, in Swansea East. It is wonderful to see businesses continue to grow and flourish during these difficult times, and to see new job opportunities being created in our city.”

For further information visit www.runtech.ltd.uk