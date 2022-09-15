Lakeside Care Home Expansion, Ready for Residents Following £2,000,000 Investment

A long-established Cardiff care home has unveiled a new 18 bed extension after a £2,000,000 investment supported by Barclays.

Lakeside Care Home at Wedal Road, Cardiff, has created 2 new communal lounge areas and dining rooms with terraces, and 18 contemporary en-suite rooms featuring built in Smart TV’s, wet rooms and a selection of assisted living equipment.

The family run home established in 1994 is managed by Helen Simmonds BEM who was awarded the British Empire Medal in last year’s Queen’s birthday honours for her “services to the elderly”. She is complimented by a team of loyal and long-standing team members committed to the highest standards of residential and nursing care.

Phil Cliffe, owner of Lakeside Care Home, said:

“The new extension is a major investment, during a difficult time for the care sector. We know there is a need for this type of accommodation here in Cardiff and the family is so proud to see our original concept growing and evolving into the business it is today. We now have 69 beds available and will create an additional 20 local jobs over the next 12 months. We have made this significant investment to support the care home sector. Our ambition is to provide high quality residential and nursing care and “a best life” care experience to all residents in the home, embracing advancements in technology to improve care standards. The current Covid pandemic has demonstrated just how important quality care, great staff and a resilient business model are to operating a successful care home. With the changes in the UK’s care strategy, the private sector must embrace these challenges, investing and improving the standards of care.”

Debbie Williams, Barclays Business Relationship Manager, said,