Swansea Academics to Play a Key Role in Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Swansea University is set to play a key role in helping to shape the future of Artificial Intelligence. Professor Matt Jones of the university’s Computational Foundry is a member of the leadership team in an across UK collaboration, funded by the UKRI, aimed at making the UK a global destination and leader in AI that works for the benefit of humanity.

As well as Swansea, the consortium brings together researchers from the universities of Southampton, Nottingham, Cambridge, Kings College London, Queen’s Belfast, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. Over the 5-year programme, the team will work with businesses and public sector organisations across the UK. It will nurture research that helps understandings of what responsible and trustworthy AI is, how to develop it, and how to build it into existing systems and the impacts it will have on society.

The team will work with policy makers to provide evidence to support effective guidelines, legislation, and regulation. Activities will include large scale research programmes, collaborations between academics and businesses and white papers to set out UK and global approaches.

Professor Jones said: