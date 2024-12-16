Sustainable Conservationist and UWTSD Graduate to Speak at BIM in Leicester 2025 International Conference

Brandon Roberts, a Sustainable Conservationist from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) will address the BIM in Leicester 2025 International Conference on February 5.

This event brings together leading voices from the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries to explore the future of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and its role in sustainable design.

Brandon Roberts, from the University’s Construction Wales Innovation Centre (CWIC) in Swansea, is a passionate advocate for reusing and maintaining the built environment through conservation, retrofitting, and restoration. With a deep commitment to traditional construction methods and the use of natural materials, Brandon is reshaping the way we think about sustainability in the AEC industry.

Brandon is a graduate of UWTSD, where he was awarded a BSc (Hons) in Architecture (2019-2022). His interest in architectural conservation began during his second year, with a design project focused on retrofitting an existing chapel.

Brandon has worked as a Part 1 Architectural Assistant at Darkin Architects, contributing to domestic projects in RIBA work stages 1-4. He has also provided freelance support at UWTSD, helping architecture students develop digital skills in Revit and AutoCAD.

As a Technical Demonstrator and Architectural Staff at CWIC, Brandon supports the creation of architectural models, VR/AR demonstrations, 3D printing, and module delivery. He is also developing architectural digital twins using advanced scanning technologies and point clouds.

Brandon’s work includes supporting the Passivhaus training project in Carmarthenshire, “Efficiency Without Compromise,” promoting energy efficiency in construction. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in Sustainable Architecture at the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT), Brandon continues to deepen his expertise in conservation and sustainable design.

Gareth Evans, Head of CWIC said:

“Brandon is dedicated to fostering a transformative shift in the AEC industry, prioritising conservation over new construction and championing a sustainable mindset through innovative approaches to architectural preservation.”

A spokesperson for conference hosts, The Leicester School of Architecture said: