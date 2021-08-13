Sustainability : A 360-Degree Opportunity

Wales’ largest music festival, Green Man, is delighted to announce that it will be going ahead on 19-22 August 2021, returning after an enforced year off to the epic surroundings of the Black Mountains, deep in the heart of the Brecon Beacons for its 19th edition.

The festival is renowned for its sustainable choices and Managing Director of the Festival, Fiona Stewart chats to Business News Wales about that here:

When discussing the festival’s return, Fiona said:

“We see sustainability as 360-degree opportunity. It’s not just about how we live but also, how we work, how we treat each other, the environment we’re in.”

She furthered by saying that “lots of festivals care deeply about sustainability” but further reiterated that it is the responsibility of everyone to adapt the way that they live their lives.

Fiona describes sustainability as “normalized” for the Green Man Festival and the fact that it is not an “extra-thing” but rather, something that everyone does anyway. She said that people come to the festival because it is not only a very ethical event but also, the fact that the Green Man Festival is one of the only remaining independent festivals in the United Kingdom.

Welsh acts confirmed for the 2021 event include Charlotte Church, Gwenno and Catrin Finch. Flintshire native Kelly Lee Owens will also be bringing her own brand of techno pop to the Black Mountains event following the release of her second album ‘Inner Song’, as will Cardiff collective Melin Melyn. Also from Wales’ capital city, Buzzard, Buzzard, Buzzard will be offering a fresh outlook on the classic rock model alongside Duski and H Hawkline, who are also joined by Swansea’s Gonhill and Wales/Sheffield band Sister Wives at the 2021 event.

Known for his solo material and work with Super Furry Animals and Neon Neon, Gruff Rhys will be taking to The Mountain Stage, as well as sets from Matt Maltese, This Is The Kit, Green Man Rising 2020 winners Nuha Ruby Ra, The Surfing Magazines, Boy Azooga, and more.

At the 2021 Festival, Green Man are once again teaming up with Help Refugees and Newport to Calais Aid Collective. They are going to be collecting unwanted, broken camping equipment and food that will go to refugees around the world.

The Green Man Festival are also not keen on disposable plastic cups and festival goers will need to purchase a reusable stacking cup to drink at the bars.

The safety of ticket-holders, artists, crew and everyone who comes to Green Man is their first priority, therefore anyone over the age of 16 attending the festival site will also have to demonstrate they have received a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test within 48hrs prior to their arrival, or demonstrate that they have received 2 vaccinations at least 14 days prior to their arrival.