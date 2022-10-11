Supporting Start-ups in Rural Wales

Angharad Harding, Hub Manager at Business in Focus, spoke with Business News Wales about the support they offer to Start-Up and growing businesses in Wales.

Working across Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Angharad meets with those looking to set up a new business and explores options available to them. She supports entrepreneurs who are looking to grow, by finding ways to connect them with other businesses and traders.

Unstable connectivity is something that isn’t uncommon in rural areas of Wales. To help tackle this, Business in Focus provides information to businesses, pointing them in the right direction to providers who can help and support them.

Business in Focus is a social enterprise dedicated to supporting new and established businesses and have been helping people start and grow their own businesses for over three decades, by providing tailored expert business advice, access to finance, property requirements and skills training.