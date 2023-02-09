Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Supporting Local Businesses with their 3D Printing Goals

Daniel Knox, Lecturer in Product Design at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales about working with students, as well as local businesses, to support their knowledge around 3D design and printing, as well as supporting them with the development of their products.

3D design and printing is where technology software and computer aided design (CAD) take a product idea and transform it into a physical product. Talking about similarities between 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Daniel talks us through the technology that Wrexham Glyndwr has on site which can lead to the following benefits for businesses and individuals:

  • Increased speed in the production of parts and components
  • A cost-effective method to designing which is cheaper than traditional designing methods
  • Greater flexibility through the ability to produce more complex designs that are stronger and more lightweight due to wide choice of materials
  • Waste minimization through the ability to solve problems during the designing process

Through the university’s Enterprise team, Glyndwr are looking to build confidence in the local area’s technologies, creating collaborations with industries to produce long standing outcomes for the future. With the recent rebranding of the 3D Lab at WGU, it is the ideal space to transform your business through future manufacturing technologies. The 3DLab is a vital facility and resource for industry, students and the local area which enables research, engagement, and knowledge transfer in future manufacturing technologies and skills, specialising in cutting-edge 3D technologies. Positioned within the multidisciplinary Faculty of Arts Science and Technology (FAST), the lab can provide innovation, support, and collaboration opportunities.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

