Supporting Local Businesses with their 3D Printing Goals

Daniel Knox, Lecturer in Product Design at Wrexham Glyndwr University, spoke to Business News Wales about working with students, as well as local businesses, to support their knowledge around 3D design and printing, as well as supporting them with the development of their products.

3D design and printing is where technology software and computer aided design (CAD) take a product idea and transform it into a physical product. Talking about similarities between 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Daniel talks us through the technology that Wrexham Glyndwr has on site which can lead to the following benefits for businesses and individuals:

Increased speed in the production of parts and components

A cost-effective method to designing which is cheaper than traditional designing methods

Greater flexibility through the ability to produce more complex designs that are stronger and more lightweight due to wide choice of materials

Waste minimization through the ability to solve problems during the designing process

Through the university’s Enterprise team, Glyndwr are looking to build confidence in the local area’s technologies, creating collaborations with industries to produce long standing outcomes for the future. With the recent rebranding of the 3D Lab at WGU, it is the ideal space to transform your business through future manufacturing technologies. The 3DLab is a vital facility and resource for industry, students and the local area which enables research, engagement, and knowledge transfer in future manufacturing technologies and skills, specialising in cutting-edge 3D technologies. Positioned within the multidisciplinary Faculty of Arts Science and Technology (FAST), the lab can provide innovation, support, and collaboration opportunities.