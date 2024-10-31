Support Local this Christmas with Sustainable Gifts from Câr-Y-Môr

If locally-sourced gifts are your priority this Christmas, explore the range right on your doorstep from Câr-y-Môr, Wales' pioneering regenerative ocean farm.

The St David’s-based, community-owned business provides fresh seafood and eco-friendly gifts ideal for Christmas with a Pembrokeshire seaside twist.

Câr-y-Môr means ‘For the Love of the Sea' in Welsh, and, as you'd expect from Wales' first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm, there is a great choice of hampers, platters, and tasting boxes – with options to suit all pockets, available online and also from just down the road at Câr-y-Môrs’s shop in St Davids!

Packed with Pembrokeshire pot-caught crab and lobster, prawns and locally smoked salmon, the range – alongside Welsh oysters from Menai and Câr-y-Môr's own, rope-grown mussels – will surely delight any seafood fan this festive season.

These are complemented by the wonderful range of Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company deli goodies – ideal for foodies who want an extra hit of seaside flavour. Distinctive and packed with flavour, the award-winning brand is now part of the Câr-y-Môr family. It marks the coming together of two community-focused businesses with the same ethos and values.

Encompassing laverbread, dried seaweeds, sauces, seasonings, seaweed butter, and pesto, the Beach Food products enhance the Câr-y-Môr range, bringing a flavour of the Welsh coastline to mealtimes.

One unique offering is the Seren Y Môr gift hamper – which contains products including Welshman’s Caviar (dried Laver seaweed), Mermaid’s Confetti (a seasoning blend of dried Laver seaweed and hand-harvested Welsh sea salt), Captain Cat’s Seasoning, and Môr Ketchup (seaweed kelpchup sauce). The hamper is an absolute treat for anyone who loves seaweed or is curious to try it!

There are also gift options for the green-fingered. Câr-y-Môr’s liquid seaweed fertilisers are packed with nutrients to nourish throughout winter and beyond.

The fertilisers are made from any of our home-grown seaweed that can’t be used as delicious, nutritious food, and would otherwise go to waste. The Liquid Seaweed Fertiliser and Foliar Spray are an increasingly popular way to use Welsh-grown seaweed, a traditional solution for enhancing the health and growth of your plants, whilst providing a fantastic nature-based alternative to many of the conventional artificial fertilisers.

Gift cards are also available, allowing the recipient to browse the Câr-y-Môr online shop (www.carymor.wales) and buy what interests them!

Owen Haines, Câr-y-Môr founding member, said: