SudoCyber Gears Up for Expansion Following £1m Investment

With a £1 million investment from Foresight Group, SudoCyber is set to embark on its most ambitious growth phase yet.

The Brecon-based cyber security training firm, known for its gamified approach, is leveraging this funding to scale firstly in the UK market and then later internationally, enhance product offerings, and grow its workforce.

Speaking to Business News Wales, Marc Del-Valle, CEO of SudoCyber, highlighted how the investment marks a pivotal moment for the company:

This investment, part of the £130 million Investment Fund for Wales, marks a turning point for the company, which has already secured high-profile contracts with UK law enforcement, UK military and academia.

Now, with fresh capital and strategic backing, SudoCyber is poised to expand its global footprint, targeting industries beyond its military and policing roots.

With demand for cybersecurity skills at an all-time high, SudoCyber’s unique gamified approach to training is set to play a crucial role in equipping professionals with the expertise needed to tackle evolving cyber threats.

The company is poised for an exciting new phase of growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity training space.