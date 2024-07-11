Students Rank OU in Wales Top University for Student Satisfaction

Students across Wales have ranked The Open University in Wales as the top university in Wales for overall student satisfaction.

The 2024 National Student Survey (NSS) results give The Open University (OU) in Wales an overall satisfaction score of 86.7% – up 3.4 percentage points from the previous year. This is compared to a Wales wide average of 81.4% for all universities.

Ben Lewis, Director of the OU in Wales, said:

“Our main goal is to support and enable our students’ success. We have thousands of fantastic students across Wales, most of whom balance study with work and family life. “We have a valuable and constructive relationship with our student representatives. We prioritise meeting with them, and indeed listening to the voices of all our students across the nation. In recent months, we’ve held student café events in Cardiff, Carmarthen, and Llandudno to find out what’s important to them. We are responding to what they have told us. “The Open University offers an academic programme widely recognised as excellent. Our teaching staff are committed to helping students get the most from their learning and achieving their potential. They also lead on ground-breaking research which addresses some of society’s biggest challenges. This ranges across all the vital issues affecting the lives of people in Wales today. Examples of our research include active citizenship, fuel poverty, mapping out our urban trees, and tackling climate change. “We know our students make a choice to study with us. We value that choice and value their contribution to creating a vibrant, unique and successful University. Congratulations to our staff and students on a fantastic result which reflects their hard work and dedication.”

The Open University is the largest provider of part-time undergraduate higher education in Wales. It currently has more than 16,000 students in Wales – more than two-thirds of these are in employment while they study.