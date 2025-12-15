Students Explore Impact of Waste Mismanagement and Consequences for Communities

Masters students at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David have heard how real-world consequences of poorly managed waste impacts the country.

As increasingly complex waste challenges are navigated across Wales, lexperts at waste management firm Envirovue were invited to deliver a guest lecture for students studying Property and Facilities Management and Environmental Conservation and Management.

Students heard how waste crime, inadequate oversight and inconsistent handling processes continue to affect communities and local authorities. The session encouraged students to view waste as a material with ongoing value rather than something simply discarded.

Emily Handstock, Business Manager at the technology-first waste specialist, visited the university to discuss the importance of effective waste management. Her talk spanned how moving away from ‘traditional’ waste management is a direct route to success and how innovation is critical in protecting the environment.

The students also learnt that tracking systems and processes should be utilised across the industry as solutions to minimise waste output, hold waste criminals accountable and lower carbon emissions in line with national goals.

Lara Hopkinson, Senior Lecturer at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said:

“A huge thanks to Emily for coming in and talking to our Masters students about a subject that I adore – waste management. “Whilst we can teach our students all the theory, it's great for them to listen to what this means in practice and to understand how a company like Envirovue is attempting to move away from the norm and making circular practices a reality.”

Emily added: