Stuart Benge Appointed as Senior Business Development Manager for Commercial Lending at Hodge

Hodge has appointed Stuart Benge as its senior business development manager for Commercial Lending.

Stuart brings more than 25 years of finance sector experience to the role, having previously worked with N&P Commercial and Assetz Capital, among others.

He will draw on his background in commercial sales and extensive experience working as a national sales manager/relationship director to further Hodge’s presence in the Investment Property sector on a national scale.

Stuart said of his appointment:

“The focus at Hodge is very much on the customer – it’s a part of everything it does. I’m a proactive person and delighted Hodge operates, both internally and externally, in a collaborative manner.” “It’s important for property professionals to have a relationship with a lender who not only understands the market, but also appreciates what’s affecting them on a day-to-day basis while providing them with a mutually beneficial long-term relationship,” Stuart continued. “The focus of my role with Hodge involves me meeting both intermediaries and customers throughout the UK drawing on my experience of working in a variety of trusted roles – to ensure all parties achieve their goals in the most efficient and cost effective way, while never losing focus of building a relationship that will stand the test of time.”

Andy Button, head of investment lending at Hodge added:

“We’re really excited to be welcoming Stuart to Hodge. His experience in nurturing new and existing customer relations on a national scale is set to be of huge benefit to our Commercial Lending operation.” “Stuart’s arrival represents opportunities for further growth in a multitude of areas, and we’re really delighted to have him on board.”

More information about Hodge and its products can be found at: hodge.co.uk/intermediaries/