Strong Appetite for New Businesses at Cwmbran Shopping Centre

Property management company LCP has released the findings of its recent Cwmbran Shopping Centre customer survey, with results indicating an appetite for new businesses.

Following a flurry of new tenants joining the centre this year, the survey highlights a wide range of new retail requests from locals – these include pet shops, fashionwear, more nightlife, restaurants and homeware options, alongside more niche requests including an angling shop and a tanning salon.

The centre has around 18 million visitors a year and is anchored by Asda and Primark, with 180 retail units over 740,000 sq ft. Other leading brands at the centre include JD Sports, River Island, Superdrug, New Look and Deichmann.

Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, said:

“The results of the customer survey have indicated a clear preference amongst local shoppers for a variety of further businesses to join the centre. With around 20 new tenants welcomed into the shopping hub this year alone, the centre upscale has positioned the retail destination as a leader in its field – and it’s really promising to see that there is still a desire for further businesses to join the ranks and keep the high street thriving. “As part of our future growth plans, we are now encouraging local businesses that are interested in expanding to the centre to reach out to us for further information. The centre offers a prime location for shoppers, and there is currently a range of units available to suit businesses of all sizes.”

For more information and to liaise with the centre about units to let, please email [email protected].