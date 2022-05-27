In this exclusive interview Jonathan White, Regional Director at Apollo Engineering talks to Business News Wales about the importance of accelerating the planning and consent processes at the recent Marine Energy Wales conference held in Llandudno.

Jonathan is a senior executive with over 20 year’s extensive management and marketing experience in the Upstream sector.

Apollo is a front end and through life engineering provider that enables its clients easy access to a highly skilled engineering capability across the energy industry and through the energy transition.

They work with operators, service companies, installation contractors and vessel owners across oil and gas, downstream and nuclear as well as playing their part in the energy transition by supporting wind, wave and tidal projects.

Streamlined Planning and Consenting Is Essential from Business News Wales on Vimeo.