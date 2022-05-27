In this exclusive interview Mark Keating, Managing Director & Principal CFD Engineer at Flow Science UK, talks to Business News Wales about the role of software and simulation with the development of the renewables sector.

A chartered, post graduate engineer (MPhil/PhD/CEng & Executive MBA candidate), Mark has 25 years experience in using, marketing, selling & supporting simulation & modeling software. He currently directs the UK&I operation for Flow Science, working closely with the HQ in the US , its direct offices & global distribution network to deliver a dedicated CFD software & services based around the FLOW-3D software suite.

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico USA, Flow Science was founded in 1980 by Dr. C. W. (Tony) Hirt, pioneer in the “Volume-of-Fluid” or VOF method while working at the Los Alamos National Lab.

Today, Flow Science products offer complete multiphysics simulation with diverse modeling capabilities including fluid-structure interaction, 6-DoF moving objects, and multiphase flows.

Software & Simulation – Developing New Levels of Capability within the Renewables Sector from Business News Wales on Vimeo.