Strategic Engagement and Communications Appointment at Swansea BID

Swansea Business Improvement District (BID) is proud to announce the appointment of Jacob Perry as Engagement and Communications Officer. This strategic addition reflects Swansea BID’s commitment to enhancing communication with its members and driving meaningful engagement across the city centre.

In his role, Jacob will serve as the primary contact for BID members, connecting with them through visits, direct outreach, and responding to enquiries. He will ensure that member feedback and updates on ongoing and upcoming placemaking initiatives are communicated effectively.

Jacob will also play a vital role in engaging BID members with key programmes, including training and networking events, the adoption of the MI Rewards city centre loyalty scheme, and raising awareness of the Billy Chip scheme, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, comments on Jacob’s appointment:

“We are excited to welcome Jacob to the Swansea BID team. His dynamic approach to engagement and communications will help us build even stronger relationships with our members and ensure they have the tools and information they need to thrive. Jacob’s efforts will be key in driving participation in our initiatives and ensuring the voice of our business community is heard.”

Jacob Perry, said:

“It’s a privilege to join Swansea BID and work with such a vibrant community of businesses. My focus will be on connecting with members to ensure their needs are supported, and to help them take full advantage of the services and opportunities we provide. I’m eager to contribute to the BID’s mission of creating a thriving, collaborative city centre.”

Swansea BID remains dedicated to supporting its members and driving economic growth and innovation within the city centre. With Jacob’s appointment, the organisation aims to strengthen its outreach and engagement efforts to deliver even greater value to its members, and in turn greater experiences for visitors to Swansea City Centre.